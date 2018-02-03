Dennis Edwards, a former member of the famed Motown group The Temptations, has died. He was 74.

Rosiland Triche Roberts, his longtime booking agent, says Edwards died Thursday in Chicago, Ill. after a long illness. The Birmingham, Alabama-born Edwards replaced founding member David Ruffin in 1968.

His soulful, passionate voice defined the group for years. He was a member on and off for about two decades and part of the lineup that released Papa Was A Rollin' Stone, Ball of Confusion (That's What The World Is Today) and Cloud Nine.

Paul Riser, a Motown arranger and musician, worked with Edwards during the label's Detroit heyday and subsequent projects. He says Edwards possessed a "voice for the ages," with a great range, energy and artistry. Edwards would have turned 75 on Saturday.