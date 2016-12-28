Legendary actress Debbie Reynolds has died, a day after her famous daughter Carrie Fisher passed away.

Reynolds, the star of such movies as Singin' in the Rain and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, was 84.

It was reported earlier Wednesday that Reynolds had been rushed to hospital. Her son, Todd Fisher, confirmed her death to The Associated Press on Wednesday evening.

"She wanted to be with Carrie," Fisher told Variety magazine.

Reynolds was born Mary Frances Reynolds on April 1, 1932, in El Paso, Texas, and moved to California with her parents when she was six years old.

Debbie Reynolds attends the premiere of the film One for the Money in New York on Jan. 24, 2012. (Andy Kropa/Getty Images)

At age 16, she won the Miss Burbank beauty contest, which helped launch a film career that would span more than 60 years. She most recently appeared in the 2013 Liberace biopic Behind the Candelabra.

Reynolds also dabbled in live theatre, debuting on Broadway in 1973 in the musical Irene, for which she earned a Tony nomination.

She would go on to be nominated for several Golden Globes, Emmys and one Oscar for The Unsinkable Molly Brown. In 2015, the Screen Actors Guild presented her with a Life Achievement Award.

A documentary about Reynolds and Fisher, titled Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, debuted at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and is slated to air on HBO in March 2017.

Actress Debbie Reynolds and actor Gene Kelly in an undated promotional photo for Singin' in the Rain. (FILE/AFP/Getty Images)

Reynolds was also a singer, an entrepreneur and a film historian. She displayed her movie memorabilia collection first at the Vegas hotel and casino she used to own and later in a museum in Los Angeles. She regularly auctioned off items from the collection.

Reynolds' first marriage was to singer Eddie Fisher in 1955, with whom she had Carrie and Todd, before they split in 1959 over his affair with Elizabeth Taylor. She was married to millionaire businessman Harry Karl from 1960 to 1973, and to real estate developer Richard Hamlett from 1984 to 1996.

After Carrie Fisher was hospitalized last Friday, Reynolds tweeted on Christmas Day that her daughter's condition had stabilized. But Carrie Fisher died two days later.