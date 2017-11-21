David Cassidy, the teen heartthrob on the 1970s TV show The Partridge Family, has died.
He was 67.
More to come
CBC News Posted: Nov 21, 2017 9:18 PM ET Last Updated: Nov 21, 2017 9:18 PM ET
