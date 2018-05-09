Skip to Main Content
Toronto's Moyra Davey wins $50K Scotiabank Photography Award

Notifications

Toronto's Moyra Davey wins $50K Scotiabank Photography Award

Toronto artist Moyra Davey has won the $50,000 Scotiabank Photography Award in recognition of her portrayals of the 'unseen, ordinary, and often overlooked moments.'

Photographer lauded for capturing 'unseen, ordinary, and often overlooked moments'

The Canadian Press ·
Moyra Davey, centre, is the latest winner of the Scotiabank Photography Award, co-founded by photographer Edward Burtynsky. They are seen in Toronto Tuesday with Jacquie Ryan, Scotiabank vice president of sponsorship and philanthropy. (The Canadian Press)

Toronto artist Moyra Davey has won the $50,000 Scotiabank Photography Award in recognition of her portrayals of the "unseen, ordinary, and often overlooked moments."

The award, founded in 2010, is billed as the country's largest photography prize.

It's handed out to a Canadian mid-to-late career artist with a goal of helping them reach "the next level of national and international recognition."

The award also includes an exhibition at the Ryerson Image Centre in Toronto during the 2019 Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival, as well as a published book of the winner's work.

Davey has work in the collections of New York's Museum of Modern Art and Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Tate Modern in London, and Toronto's Art Gallery of Ontario.

The other finalists for this year's award, Greg Staats and Stephen Waddell, will receive $10,000 each.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us