Toronto's Moyra Davey wins $50K Scotiabank Photography Award

Toronto artist Moyra Davey has won the $50,000 Scotiabank Photography Award in recognition of her portrayals of the "unseen, ordinary, and often overlooked moments."

The award, founded in 2010, is billed as the country's largest photography prize.

It's handed out to a Canadian mid-to-late career artist with a goal of helping them reach "the next level of national and international recognition."

The award also includes an exhibition at the Ryerson Image Centre in Toronto during the 2019 Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival, as well as a published book of the winner's work.

Davey has work in the collections of New York's Museum of Modern Art and Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Tate Modern in London, and Toronto's Art Gallery of Ontario.

The other finalists for this year's award, Greg Staats and Stephen Waddell, will receive $10,000 each.