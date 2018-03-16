Canadian DJ Datsik cancels all shows amid sexual misconduct allegations

Canadian electronic music DJ Datsik is cancelling his upcoming performance dates — including shows in Toronto and Laval, Que. — after allegations of sexual misconduct against him arose on social media this week.

The 29-year-old EDM (electronic dance music) DJ and producer, whose real name is Troy Beetles, announced his withdrawal in a Facebook post on Thursday.

"The last 24 hours have been a whirlwind of emotion and reflection. In light of the recent allegations against me, I am cancelling all the remaining tour dates and pulling myself off all future festivals," Beetles wrote in a short statement.

"To anyone who has supported me, has faith in me or has offered to help me, I thank you."

Earlier this week, claims from anonymous users arose on Twitter and Facebook, alleging Beetles had behaved inappropriately with female fans.

Beetles denied the allegations in a statement posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

"There have been recent allegations against me for things I have not done," Beetles wrote in the post before changing his account to private status.

"I don't condone that kind of behaviour."

This screen-capture image shows a March 14, 2018, Twitter post from Datsik denying sexual misconduct allegations against him. (Datsik/Twitter)

The rapid response to the allegations echo the controversy that engulfed Hedley in February. The Canadian pop-rock group was removed from this year's Juno Awards and dropped by management and radio stations after online allegations suggesting that frontman Jacob Hoggard had inappropriate encounters with fans.

Hoggard has denied the allegations. Hedley has continued on its current tour, but announced it would take "an indefinite hiatus" afterward.

Managers, label cut ties

Kelowna, B.C.-born DJ and producer Beetles began his music career about a decade ago. He's since grown into a prominent name in EDM, having released multiple full-length albums and performed at music festivals such as Coachella, Ultra and Electric Zoo.

He had been on tour to promote his latest album, Master of Shadows, and was slated to play Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on Friday.

Please note that tomorrow's Datsik show at <a href="https://twitter.com/TheDanforthMH?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheDanforthMH</a> has been cancelled. E-tickets will be automatically refunded within a few business days. Hard tickets can be refunded at point of purchase. —@EmbracePresents

Organizers of Saturday's Elevation show, which was to have featured Beetles, cancelled it and offered refunds to ticket-holders while announcing an alternate show featuring different artists.

He had also been slated to co-headline the Ever After Music Festival in Kitchener, Ont., in June.

Beetles has been dropped from the rosters of Circle Talent Agency and Deckstar, his management company.

"In light of recent allegations that have come forth, we have decided to sever our relationship with Datsik at this time," Deckstar said in a statement.

"Although we lack concrete information to confirm or deny these allegations, the nature and volume of the accusations demand swift and decisive action. We have always held ourselves and clients to the highest standards and believe that at this time it is in the best interest of our company and staff to move on."

Beetles has also stepped down from Firepower Records, the music label he co-founded.

The allegations against Beetles come amid a wider wave of sexual assault and sexual harassment allegations levelled against major public figures across entertainment, media, politics and other industries.