Fleetwood Mac's former guitarist Danny Kirwan has died at age 68, according to the band's official Facebook page.

Mick Fleetwood paid tribute to the musician Friday, saying he received the "sad news" that Kirwan had died in London, England.

"Danny's true legacy, in my mind, will forever live on in the music he wrote and played so beautifully as a part of the foundation of Fleetwood Mac, that has now endured for over fifty years," Fleetwood wrote.

Kirwan was among the band members — including Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham — inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. He did not attend the ceremony.

Inductee Danny Kirwan played a pivotal role in <a href="https://twitter.com/fleetwoodmac?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fleetwoodmac</a> foundation as an singer, songwriter, and guitarist on five of their early albums. His guitar lines on hits such as “Albatross”, “Oh Well” and “The Green Manalishi” will always reflect than band’s blues rock roots. <a href="https://t.co/AWedVsLVZf">pic.twitter.com/AWedVsLVZf</a> —@rockhall

Fleetwood said Kirwan's "love for the blues" led the guitarist to join the Grammy award-winning band, which is known for hits like Landslide and Dreams, in 1968.

Kirwan's work was showcased on five albums: Then Play On (1969), Blues Jam at Chess (1969), Kiln House (1970), Future Games (1971) and Bare Trees (1972).

Kirwan, who was also a songwriter, was fired in 1972 according to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's website. The cause of his death is not known.

"You will forever be missed," Fleetwood said in the post.