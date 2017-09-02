Damien Chazelle, who won a 2017 Oscar for directing the musical La La Land, is teaming up with Netflix for another foray into song-and-dance.

The Eddy, an eight-episode original series, will be a musical drama series set in modern-day Paris centred around a club owner and house band. It will be shot in Paris and feature dialogue in French, English and Arabic, according to Netflix.

Chazelle, 32, will serve as executive producer and direct two episodes. A release date hasn't been confirmed.

The acclaimed filmmaker, the youngest ever to win an Academy Award for best director, said in a statement: "I've always dreamed of shooting in Paris."

The series will feature original music written by multiple Grammy winner Glen Ballard, who co-wrote and produced Alanis Morissette's 1995 hit album Jagged Little Pill and contributed to Michael Jackson's Thriller (1982) and Bad (1987) albums.

The success of La La Land has brought musical films back into vogue, however Netflix's previous venture into the genre yielded disappointing results.

The Get Down, a series about hip hop's early days in New York created by Strictly Ballroom and Moulin Rouge! director Baz Luhrmann, was one of the streaming service's most expensive productions to date and was not renewed for a second season partly because of low audience numbers.

In addition to the Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling-led La La Land, Chazelle was also behind the well-received 2014 film Whiplash. It starred J.K. Simmons as a cruel music instructor to a talented young jazz drummer. Simmons took home an Oscar for best supporting actor and the film won best film editing and best sound mixing.