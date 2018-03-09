A virtual reality scripted comedy film featuring Jeff Goldblum was among the winners on the third of several nights for the Canadian Screen Awards.

Miyubi, by Quebec's Felix & Paul Studios, won best immersive experience at Thursday's gala honouring digital and immersive storytelling.

The story, in which the viewer inhabits a Japanese toy robot that's given to a young boy on his birthday, includes a hidden scene that can be unlocked.

Other winners included the documentary Secret Alberta: The Former Life of Amber Valley, about one of the first all-black settlements in Canada. It was named best non-fiction web program or series.

Odd Squad 15 won for children's and youth cross-platform project and NFB's The Space We Hold for interactive production.

The best actor in a web series was Peter Oldring from CBC's This is That.

Best fictional web program or series went to peopleWatching, which features comical animated adult characters in scenarios including speed dating and a non-religious confessional booth.

An interactive digital campaign for the supernatural Western horror series Wynonna Earp took the trophy for best fictional cross-platform project.