Jonny Harris and Emma Hunter have been tapped to co-host the 2018 Canadian Screen Awards next month in Toronto.

The actors-comedians appeal to a wide swath of Canadian television viewers and online users, the head of the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television said Tuesday.

"They're both extremely funny and they have really good chemistry," CEO Beth Janson told CBC News.

Both Harris and Hunter have also hosted academy's pre-shows in recent years, and both "just killed it," Janson added.

"They were so good and I was like, you know, 'Why don't we give our stage to them and see what they can do?'"

Hunter is co-host of The Comedy Network's weekly news satire show, The Beaverton, which is in its second season and earned a Canadian Screen Awards nomination this year for best performance in a sketch comedy (individual or ensemble).

"I feel very privileged," Hunter said of landing the emcee role.

She also received two other nods this year, for:

Best-supporting or guest actress in a comedy for CBC-TV's Mr. D.

Best actress in a web program or series for Save Me.

Harris hosts CBC-TV's comedy-reality series Still Standing, in its fourth season of taking viewers on tours of small-town Canada. The series won three Canadian Screen Awards in 2017, including one for Harris as best host in a live program or series. This year, the show is nominated for best writing (factual).

The standup comedian has performed regularly at the Halifax Comedy Festival and the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, and on CBC Radio's The Debaters.

Harris also portrays Const. George Crabtree on CBC-TV's Murdoch Mysteries, which is in its 11th season. The role previously earned him two Gemini nominations for best supporting lead in a dramatic series.

The sixth annual Canadian Screen Awards will be televised live on CBC-TV starting at 8 p.m. ET on March 11.