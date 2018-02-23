A California court has thrown out a defamation suit against Alice Glass, former singer for the Toronto band Crystal Castles, a statement from her lawyer said. Glass has publicly accused her bandmate of sexual abuse.

Crystal Castles songwriter Ethan Kath was seeking unspecified damages in documents filed in a Los Angeles Superior Court under his birth name Claudio Palmieri.

Those documents alleged that his reputation was destroyed when Glass, whose real name is Margaret Osborn, alleged online that Kath had sexually abused her for years. Following Glass's accusations, Kath cancelled a concert tour he claimed was worth $300,000 US.

The dispute started in October when Glass posted a lengthy online message to fans.

She wrote on her website that Kath abused her starting when she was 15 and he was 25.

Glass alleges he was manipulative and controlling during a relationship in which he gave her drugs and alcohol. She also alleges that she endured non-consensual sex as well as physical and emotional abuse.

Kath has denied Glass's allegations, none of which have been proven in court.

Emboldened by #MeToo

Earlier this month, Glass's lawyer Vicki Greco filed a motion to dismiss Kath's suit, saying that her client was simply exercising First Amendment rights in making her claims, and that Glass was emboldened by the #MeToo movement.

"We are extremely pleased with the Court's decision to grant our motion to strike, which effectively dismisses the complaint in its entirety," said Greco in a written statement Friday.

"As the prevailing, party, we are entitled to attorneys' fees and will return to court to obtain an order in that regard."

In an email to CBC News, Glass's mother, Mary-Jo Osborn wrote, "I'm very proud of her strength, helping to keep the momentum moving forward for the #MeToo movement."

Toronto police said on Dec. 22 that an investigation of Kath by the sex crimes unit is ongoing.