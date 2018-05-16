Keith Urban to take the stage at Canadian Country Music Awards

Grammy-winner Keith Urban is coming to Canada, with the country music star set to perform at the Canadian Country Music Awards in Hamilton in September.

Organizers announced the New Zealand-born, Australia-raised singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer will take the stage at Hamilton's FirstOntario Place as one of the award show's performers.

Canada loves Keith, and Keith loves Canada! <a href="https://twitter.com/KeithUrban?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KeithUrban</a> will perform at this year's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CCMAAwards?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CCMAAwards</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HamOnt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HamOnt</a>! Tickets here: <a href="https://t.co/0Ma6GEHIVI">https://t.co/0Ma6GEHIVI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCMusic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCMusic</a> <a href="https://t.co/Hl8p4Xc1kV">pic.twitter.com/Hl8p4Xc1kV</a> —@CCMAofficial

Urban will be joined at the CCMAs by rising Calgary singer Lindsay Ell and successful duo High Valley (comprised of Blumenort, Alta. brothers Brad and Curtis Rempel).

Seen on Australian and North American TV as a judge for The Voice and American Idol (respectively) in recent years, Urban released his latest album, Graffiti U last month. He will embark on an accompanying world tour this summer that includes stops across Canada, from Moncton to Vancouver.

Hosted by Shania Twain, the Canadian Country Music Awards take place in Hamilton on Sunday, Sept. 9 and will air on CBC.