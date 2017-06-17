Prosecutors say they will retry Bill Cosby after a judge declared a mistrial in his sexual assault case because of a hung jury.

"We the jury are deadlocked on all counts," the jury's note announced to the court.

"William H. Cosby Jr. remains free on bail," the district attorney's office in Montgomery County, Penn. tweeted following the court decision. "New trial date will be set."

DA Steele announces we will retry this case. — @MontcopaDA

Jurors spent six days and more than 50 hours deliberating on whether the 79-year-old star of The Cosby Show drugged and assaulted Andrea Constand, a Temple University employee, in 2004.

Cosby had been charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Constand said under oath during the trial that Cosby gave her three blue pills and penetrated her with his fingers as she lay paralyzed on a couch, unable to tell him to stop.

Andrea Constand walks to the courtroom during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., June 6. Cosby was charged with sexually assaulting Constand at his suburban Philadelphia estate in 2004. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)

His lawyer claimed the encounter was consensual. Cosby did not take the stand in his own defence.

Dozens of women have come forward to say he had drugged and assaulted them. This was the only case to result in criminal charges against Cosby.