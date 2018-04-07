A bus crash Friday involving a Saskatchewan junior hockey team which resulted in 15 deaths and another 14 injuries has prompted an outpouring of sympathy, including messages from musicians and actors.

"Shocked and saddened by the loss in Saskatchewan," Toronto-born actor Will Arnett posted on Twitter Saturday. "Thinking of all those in the Humboldt Broncos family and everyone affected by this tragedy."

A semi-trailer collided with a passenger bus carrying members of the Humboldt Broncos about 30 kilometres north of Tisdale, Sask. The team, part of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, was scheduled to play a semi-final match.

The team's head coach, Darcy Haugan, has been identified as one of the individuals killed. Members of the team range in age from 16 to 21.

As families receive information about their loved ones, many celebrities are trying to offer support online during an incredibly difficult time.

Canadian singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk shared in an online post the "helpless feeling" that comes with trying to offer words of support to grieving parents.

"This is every parent's worst nightmare," she tweeted. "I wish there was something I could do."

Mr. D star Gerry Dee and singer Jann Arden expressed similar sentiments, saying the country is in mourning.

"The heartbreak of all the families and friends of these young men — is felt from coast to coast — to the far north and beyond. So awful. So sudden. So incomprehensible."

Will & Grace star Debra Messing called it an "unthinkable tragedy" and Holly Robinson Peete described it as "pure heartbreak."

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to help families with expenses. In less than 24 hours, the page reached its $1 million goal and is now aiming to collect $2 million.