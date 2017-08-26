Coldplay cancelled their planned Friday concert in Houston after Hurricane Harvey swept coastal Texas with powerful winds and rain.

"We feel that we can't ask anyone to put their safety at risk," the British band tweeted the morning of their scheduled performance. "So, sadly, we will have to postpone."

Hurricane Harvey settled over southeast Texas early Saturday, where people along the state's Gulf Coast are bracing for flooding and storm surges over the coming days.

Other artists set to perform in affected areas made similar moves.

R&B artist Mary J. Blige also announced a performance scheduled for Friday at Sugar Land's Smart Financial Center would be shifted to Sept. 19.

Mary J. Blige is among a number of acts postponing or cancelling performances in Texas as a result of devastating weather conditions. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Country music group Lady Antebellum canceled a show set for Sunday in Woodlands, Texas.

Simple Plan was supposed to play in Austin on Saturday but the Canadian band also announced a postponement due to weather conditions.

"Fans' safety is our number one priority and after careful consideration, it was decided that this was the right thing to do for everyone involved," the band posted on Twitter.