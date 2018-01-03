Toronto singer The Weeknd will join superstar Beyoncé and veteran rapper Eminem to headline this year's Coachella Music and Arts Festival.

Organizers announced the forthcoming lineup for this year's festival on Tuesday. The event, held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., takes place across two consecutive weekends in April, featuring the same lineup over each weekend.

The high-profile gig was an expected one for Beyoncé, who was set to make her debut as a solo headliner in 2017 after having previously made guest appearances with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, and her sister, Solange. However, she withdrew and postponed after becoming pregnant with twins and was replaced by Lady Gaga.

The festival's recent pivot toward a hip hop and R&B-heavy offering continues with Eminem, who released his latest album Revival in December, and The Weeknd, whose most recent release was 2016's acclaimed Starboy.

Other notable acts on the bill include SZA, HAIM, Tyler the Creator, Migos, Cardi B, St. Vincent, Jamiroquai, David Byrne formerly of the Talking Heads and Chic featuring Nile Rodgers.

Rising R&B star Daniel Caesar, a recent Grammy nominee who has racked up fans like Stevie Wonder, Chris Martin and Barack Obama, is among the Canadians on the bill. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

Rising R&B singer Daniel Caesar, rapper Belly and electro-funk duo Chromeo are among the Canadians headed down to the festival.

The 2018 Coachella festival takes place April 13-15 and April 20-22.