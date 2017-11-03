The Country Music Association is apologizing after trying to impose media restrictions on questions about the mass shooting in Las Vegas, gun rights or political affiliations at their awards show next Wednesday.

A statement from the CMA on Friday says the restrictions on topics in their media guidelines have been lifted following a backlash, including from the co-host for the awards show Brad Paisley.

Paisley tweeted Friday morning that the restrictions were "ridiculous and unfair." The association initially said in its guidelines that the restrictions were out of respect for the artists and that media who strayed from the guidelines could have their credentials "potentially revoked via security escort."

Before they were lifted, other artists chimed in on the restrictions. Maren Morris, who has two nominations and is scheduled to perform, tweeted: "Country music has always been about the truth. Out of respect for the Las Vegas victims, let's keep it that way."

Rocker Ryan Adams tweeted a list of approved topics for the CMAs, including wagon wheels, bacon and repurposed barn wood.