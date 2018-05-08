Skip to Main Content
Childish Gambino's provocative This is America video tackles racism, gun violence

Childish Gambino's provocative This is America video tackles racism, gun violence

​Childish Gambino's This is America video tackles racism and gun violence, complete with blood splatter.

Video garners huge reaction online since weekend release by alter ego Donald Glover

The Associated Press ·
Childish Gambino, the musical alter-ego of performer Donald Glover, is causing controversy with the music video for his new track This is America. (Childish Gambino/YouTube)
Gambino is the Grammy-winning alter ego of Donald Glover. His new video has got a lot of attention on social media since its weekend debut.

A smiling, shirtless Gambino dances throughout most of the video, but that image is juxtaposed with others of him shooting a hooded black man in the head and gunning down a black choir.

WARNING: Video contains graphic material

He sings: "Yeah, this is America/ Guns in my area/ I got the strap/ I gotta carry 'em."

At other points in the song, he addresses a black man's place in the world.

At the video's end, he appears to be chased by a white mob.

Glover's Emmy-winning FX show Atlanta has its Season 2 finale Thursday and he plays Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, in theatres on May 25. He hosted Saturday Night Live last weekend.

