Childish Gambino's provocative This is America video tackles racism, gun violence

​Childish Gambino's This is America video tackles racism and gun violence, complete with blood splatter.

Gambino is the Grammy-winning alter ego of Donald Glover. His new video has got a lot of attention on social media since its weekend debut.

What happens when you put creative agency in the hands of artists. 🙌🏿 Powerful narratives, carried by the vehicle of entertainment. Specificity is the universal connective tissue. Big shout to <a href="https://twitter.com/childishgambino?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@childishgambino</a> for this one 👊🏿 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThisIsAmerica?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThisIsAmerica</a> <a href="https://t.co/u9N6Wb5dzL">pic.twitter.com/u9N6Wb5dzL</a> —@Winston_Duke (Yes, I know you’ve probably already seen it... but...) “This is America” by the GENIUS <a href="https://twitter.com/donaldglover?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DonaldGlover</a> is one of the most moving, disturbing and beautiful works of art I’ve seen in years... <a href="https://t.co/OjNJ6jNeip">https://t.co/OjNJ6jNeip</a> —@rainnwilson

A smiling, shirtless Gambino dances throughout most of the video, but that image is juxtaposed with others of him shooting a hooded black man in the head and gunning down a black choir.

WARNING: Video contains graphic material

He sings: "Yeah, this is America/ Guns in my area/ I got the strap/ I gotta carry 'em."

At other points in the song, he addresses a black man's place in the world.

At the video's end, he appears to be chased by a white mob.

Note to ❤️Donald : 'America' Brilliant on all levels . If you would have been naked at the end on the running scene , it would have been perfect. 😃... (that's GLOVER btw - gotta specify lol) —@fatbellybella I say this as a fan of <a href="https://twitter.com/donaldglover?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@donaldglover</a> for the past decade. We should stop comparing them. No reason we have to drag down one guy to praise another. I'm critical of Kanye but he has helped shape at least 2 industries and Glover should be appreciated w/o being billed as "Anti-Kanye" <a href="https://t.co/uvxRj0Xks2">https://t.co/uvxRj0Xks2</a> —@PhillyD

Glover's Emmy-winning FX show Atlanta has its Season 2 finale Thursday and he plays Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, in theatres on May 25. He hosted Saturday Night Live last weekend.