A New York man says he kicked Chevy Chase in self-defence after the comedian climbed into a vehicle and tried to punch him during a profanity-laced traffic dispute.

Chase told police he was cut off by another driver on Feb. 9. Thinking his car might be damaged, he followed the car across the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge over New York's Hudson River. Both drivers pulled over in the village of South Nyack.

A truck passenger, Michael Landrio, tells the New York Post that the former Saturday Night Live star got into their vehicle and tried to punch him.

Landrio says that's when he kicked Chase, 74, sending him flying.

A spokeswoman for Chase says the actor didn't get into the vehicle and didn't try to attack Landrio.

Landrio was charged with harassment. Chase was not charged.