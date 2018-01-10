Charles Dutoit has stepped down as artistic director and principal conductor of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the famed London orchestra said in a release on Wednesday.

"Dutoit had already announced in June 2017 that he would stand down in October 2019; this will now take place with immediate effect," the Royal Philharmonic said.

The orchestra cites "allegations of inappropriate conduct" against Dutoit as the reason for the decision and says "protracted uncertainty" and media coverage has made his position untenable.

Several major symphonies cut ties with Dutoit after The Associated Press reported last month that three opera singers and a classical musician said Dutoit sexually assaulted them in incidents between 1985 and 2010.

The New York Philharmonic said late December that Joshua Weilerstein would replace Dutoit and lead performances with the New York Philharmonic following sexual assault allegations against him.

Dutoit's office said there is no truth to the allegations.​