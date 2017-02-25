Quebec film director Xavier Dolan has won the best director award at the César Awards, France's equivalent of the Oscars.

Dolan took home the honours for It's Only the End of the World, while the film was also successful in the best actor and film editing categories on Friday.

"I am very touched by your recognition tonight, among all this shining talent, which is so impressive," Dolan told the César ceremony.

"For nearly 10 years now — since the very beginning — the French have always made room for me."

The film is about a dying writer who returns home to his estranged family. Gaspard Ulliel won the César for best actor, who portrays the writer at the centre of the film.

French actress Isabelle Huppert accepts the best actress trophy for her role in Elle at the César Awards in Paris. (Thibault Camus/Associated Press)

Britain's Ken Loach won the best foreign film award for I, Daniel Blake while Paul Verhoeven earned top honours in the best film category for Elle.

Isabelle Huppert won the best actress award for her performance in Elle.

Special honouree George Clooney and his wife Amal, centre, talk with French Culture Minister Audrey Azoulay, left, and Spanish film director Pedro Almodovar, right, at the César Awards ceremony in Paris Friday. (Thibault Camus/Associated Press)

The evening also included a tribute to Hollywood star George Clooney, who received the honourary César and delivered (with the comical assistance of French actor Jean Dujardin) a speech that took digs at U.S. President Donald Trump.