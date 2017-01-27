A new day has come for Céline Dion — she's joining The Voice.

The Canadian pop superstar announced the news on NBC's Today show and on her social media accounts on Friday.

Very excited to join @gwenstefani on @NBCTheVoice as #TeamGwen’s advisor for Battles! #TheVoice -Céline ✌ pic.twitter.com/5fmjWd7Eyk — @celinedion

She'll be an adviser for fellow pop star Gwen Stefani's team during the battle rounds for season 12 of the NBC singing competition, which airs on CTV in Canada.

Stefani is one of the coaches on the show, which sees unsigned singing talent competing for a record deal.

Both Dion and Stefani appeared in the pre-taped Today show segment, gushing about each other.

Dion burst into song every so often as the two discussed their excitement about working with each other.