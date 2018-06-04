Skip to Main Content
Céline Dion to ring in 2019 with more Las Vegas residency shows

Canadian superstar also headed overseas for 22 shows across Asia-Pacific region

Céline Dion will ring in another New Year's Eve at The Colosseum At Caesars Palace.

Canadian superstar also headed overseas for 22 shows across Asia-Pacific region

The Canadian Press ·
Céline Dion, seen here in New York in 2017, will ring in another New Year's Eve in Las Vegas, continuing her residency at The Colosseum At Caesars Palace. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Céline Dion will ring in another New Year's Eve at The Colosseum At Caesars Palace.

The Quebec superstar has announced 24 more performances for her Las Vegas residency. They include dates Oct. 30 through Nov. 17 and Dec. 28 through Jan. 20, including a performance on New Year's Eve.

Dion's Vegas run was interrupted earlier this year by an ear condition called Patulous Eustachian tube. It forced her to cancel a series of shows over two months.

The 50-year-old singer returned to the stage in May after undergoing a "minimally invasive surgical procedure."

The My Heart Will Go On songstress performs Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday in Vegas this week. She then heads overseas for 22 shows across the Asia-Pacific region, starting June 26 in Tokyo.

Tickets for the new batch of Colosseum shows go on sale Friday.

