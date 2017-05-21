Céline Dion performed her classic My Heart Will Go On at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, 20 years after the song was a chart topper. The song became iconic as the theme song for the blockbuster film Titanic, and won an Academy Award for best original song.

Singing under a giant sparkling chandelier, Dion was resplendent in white with giant puffy sleeves and her voice was as strong as ever on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Another Canadian was also having a great night as Drake set the record for most Billboard wins at the show with 13, surpassing Adele's mark in 2012. He was nominated for 22 in all.

Some of Drake's wins were:

Top Billboard 200 album for Views

Top male artist

Top rap artist

Top artist

Drake and Beyoncé were among the early winners. Drake had earned 10 awards in early winners announced Sunday morning and picked up an 11th for top male artist in the first minutes of the show. Beyoncé​ earned five in the early winners.

Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj perform

Nicki Minaj opened the Billboard Music Awards with an explosive nine-minute set of her top songs — including No Frauds, a response to a diss track from Remy Ma.

At various points, she was joined by Lil Wayne, DJ David Guetta and Jason Derulo.

Vanessa Hudgens, hosting the show on ABC with Ludacris, imitated Minaj's rap onstage and earned applause from the crowd. Hudgens also sang some of Céline Dion's I'm Your Lady.

Miley Cyrus introduced a new version of her persona, the low-key, in love Miley, when she performed her new song Malibu.

The new Miley is a far cry from the previous Disney child star who shocked consistently audiences for years with her twerking and singing nude atop a giant wrecking ball.

Her sister Noah Cyrus noted in the intro that her sister, who is engaged to Liam Hemsworth, was "the happiest she had ever been." The singer didn't dance, but performed the acoustic driven slow-burning song in front of giant images of the beach and ocean and ended the song with teary eyes.

Miley Cyrus performs Malibu at the Billboard Music Awards. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Cornell remembered

A moment of silence was observed for Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell who was found dead Thursday in his hotel room in Detroit.

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons said in the tribute that Cornell, who also sang lead in the band Audioslave, was a singer who had "a voice for the ages."

A leader of the grunge movement spreading out of Seattle, the 52-year-old will be buried Friday in Los Angeles.