​Céline Dion has cancelled a string of shows between March 27 and April 18 due to a hearing condition that she says will require a "minimally invasive surgical procedure."

A new statement on the singer's Facebook page says she has been dealing with an ear condition, described as Patulous Eustachian tube, which "causes hearing irregularities, and makes it extremely difficult to sing."

Dion has experienced the condition over the past 12 to 18 months and treated it with medication, which have ceased to be effective, necessitating surgery to correct the problem, according to the statement.

Earlier this year, the Quebec pop star had to cancel numerous shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, due to what she then described as "congestion and irritation of the vocal chords due to a lingering cold."

At the time, she said she expected to be ready to return to the stage by March 27.

"My luck hasn't been very good lately. I've been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens. I just can't believe it," the singer said in her Facebook message.

"I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I'm so sorry."

She is now expected to resume performing on May 22. Ticketholders for the cancelled shows will receive refunds.