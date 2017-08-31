A pair of Oscar winners, Sandra Bullock and Leonardo DiCaprio, are leading the way in stars' donations to relief efforts for those affected by Harvey, now downgraded to a tropical depression, in Texas and Louisiana — but they're not alone, with music world figures announcing benefit concerts in the works.

Through his namesake foundation, DiCaprio has donated $1 million (all figures US) to the newly established United Way Harvey Recovery Fund which will go toward short and long term relief and recovery efforts.

United Way Worldwide said Wednesday that the national fund will distribute 100 per cent of donations to recovery efforts for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

"We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Leonardo DiCaprio and his foundation," said United Way Worldwide President and CEO Brian Gallagher in a statement.

"Responding to Hurricane Harvey requires the best of all of us — and that's what this gift represents."

United Way is the world's largest privately-funded non-profit and anticipates Harvey recovery efforts will take several years.

Many celebrities have pulled out their pocketbooks to help Harvey victims in recent days including Sandra Bullock, who on Tuesday donated $1 million to the American Red Cross.

Other famous figures have pledged sizable amounts to charities and urged friends and fans to do the same, including:

Football star J.J. Watt, $100,000 to Harvey relief efforts.

Actor Kevin Hart, $50,000 to the American Red Cross plus additional pledges to other relief groups.

Miley Cyrus, $500,000 to the American Red Cross, Best Friends, the Greater Houston Community Fund and other charities.

The Kardashian family, $250,000 each to the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

Rapper Drake, $200,000 to flood relief efforts through J.J. Watt's crowd-funding campaign.

Country singer Chris Young, $100,000 to the American Red Cross.

Actor Jensen Ackles, $50,000 to Random Acts.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, $25,000 to the American Red Cross and SPCA Texas.

Rapper D.J. Khaled, $25,000 to the American Red Cross.

Electronic music duo The Chainsmokers, $30,000 to the American Red Cross.

Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, $25,000 to the American Red Cross.

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, $25,000 to the American Red Cross.

Former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, $25,000 to the American Red Cross.

Talk show host Wendy Williams, $25,000 to the American Red Cross.

Singer Demi Lovato, $50,000 to the Houston Food Bank.

Rapper Nicki Minaj, $25,000 to the American Red Cross.

TV cook Rachael Ray, $1 million to organizations rescuing and caring for animals displaced by Harvey.

Meanwhile, there are several separate benefit shows in the works.

Houston rapper Bun B and music manager Scooter Braun are organizing a benefit concert to support those affected by Harvey, tentatively scheduled to air on U.S. TV networks on Sept. 12. Earlier this year, Braun organized Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit show.

Houston-born and raised singer Solange Knowles, the younger sister of Beyoncé, has announced she will be performing a benefit show in Boston on Sept. 28, with all proceeds earmarked for Harvey relief.

Also, the members of rock band Fall Out Boy have dedicated all proceeds of their Nov. 7 concert in Houston to Harvey relief efforts by local organizations.