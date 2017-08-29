A host of high-profile figures, including singer Beyoncé Knowles, reality TV family The Kardashians and professional football player J.J. Watt, are among the latest to step forward to aid those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.

Beyoncé is working with her charity Beygood and her pastor in the city to assist those affected, telling The Houston Chronicle on Monday that her "heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected."

​Beyoncé added that she's praying "for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined."

Meanwhile, TV and social media star Kim Kardashian West, her sisters and mother are donating $500,000 (all figures US) to help Harvey victims, including $250,000 to the Red Cross and $250,000 to the Salvation Army.

Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong — @KimKardashian

I tagged the organizations we are donating to if you want more information click on their pages and donate! #HurricaneHarvey #HoustonStrong — @KimKardashian

Houston Texans defensive end Watt set up a fresh charity fundraising goal of $2 million on Tuesday after supporters "crushed" his earlier goals on crowdfunding site YouCaring.

Others who are supporting hurricane victims and urging friends and fans to do the same include comic actor Kevin Hart, singer Katy Perry and rappers Drake and Future.

Help me Help the victims of Hurricane Harvey by donating whatever you can here https://t.co/RmB49hpBoD ....Lets make a difference!!! — @KevinHart4real

The celebrity support is also being bolstered by donations from the corporate world, including the Walt Disney Company, Walmart, Apple, Home Depot, JPMorgan Chase and Amazon.

ABC, which is owned by Disney, will also host a Day of Giving on-air Thursday, with the network's TV, radio and digital teams appealing to the public throughout the day to donate to the American Red Cross to benefit victims of Harvey.