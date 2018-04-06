Skip to Main Content
Cecil Taylor, pioneer of free-jazz movement, dead at 89

Notifications

Cecil Taylor, pioneer of free-jazz movement, dead at 89

Cecil Taylor, the visionary pianist who revolutionized jazz by launching the free-jazz movement in the late 1950s, died Thursday at his home in Brooklyn. He was 89.

Taylor was also known as a poet and would recite his poems at live shows

The Associated Press ·
Pianist Cecil Taylor performs in an unannounced second set at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York in April 2016. (Barbara Woike/Associated Press)

Cecil Taylor, the visionary pianist who revolutionized jazz by launching the free-jazz movement in the late 1950s, died Thursday at his home in Brooklyn. He was 89.

Taylor's legal guardian, Adam C. Wilner, confirmed the death to The Associated Press by phone Friday. No more details were provided.

Taylor, born in New York on March 25, 1929, was known as one of the pioneers of the free jazz movement, and was seen as both a grounding breaking and uncompromising artist.

Taylor released his first album, Jazz Advance, in 1956. He was also known as a poet and would recite his poems at live shows.

"Cecil had a magical touch on the keys and was a genius at the arts. He lives on through his uncanny ability to express his music and poetry in various forms of beauty, pain, injustice and peace," Wilner said in a statement to the AP. "He will always be remembered in the history of Jazz for his free-form improvisational notes. He will be missed by his family, friends and fellow musicians."

Taylor returned to the stage in 2016 in New York City after years away, using a cane and holding his assistant's arm. He received a standing ovation.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us