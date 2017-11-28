Justin Bieber, Alessia Cara, the late Leonard Cohen and the Weeknd are among the Canadians with nominations for this year's Grammy Awards.

Bieber is up for his vocal contributions to Despacito, the global hit by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, which is in the running for record of the year, song of the year, and best pop duo and group performance. He is eligible for trophies in two of the three categories.

Alessia Cara is a contender both for her solo work as well as her collaborations with other artists. (Rich Fury/Invision/Associated Press)

Cara is also nominated in the song of the year category for 1-800-273-8255, a song she co-wrote and performs with rapper Logic. The song, named for the U.S. suicide prevention hotline, is also nominated for best music video.

She grabbed two other nods for the best new artist award and the best pop duo and group performance trophy for the song Stay with Zedd.

Leonard Cohen is among the artists who earned posthumous Grammy nods. (AFP/Getty Images)

Cohen is nominated in the best rock performance category for his song You Want It Darker and best American roots performance for the track Steer Your Way, both off his final album.

Grammy favourite Michael Bublé earned yet another traditional pop vocal nomination for his album Nobody But Me. (Liam Richards/Canadian Press)

Bublé and McLachlan have nominations in the best traditional pop vocal album category. Bublé is up for the deluxe edition of Nobody But Me and McLachlan for Wonderland, her second Christmas album.

Sarah McLachlan's second holiday album netted her a new Grammy nomination. (Blair Gable/Reuters)

Toronto R&B singer Daniel Caesar also has two nominations. He's contending for best R&B performance for Get You featuring Kali Uchis and best R&B album for Freudian.

Toronto singer Daniel Caesar is a double Grammy nominee. (Matt Dunham/Associated Press)

Other Canadian nominees include:

Arcade Fire's Everything Now for best alternative album.

The Weeknd's Starboy for best urban contemporary album.

Canadian Broadway hit Come From Away for best musical theatre album.

Alex Cuba's Lo Unico Constante for best Latin pop album.

Northern Cree's Miyo Kekisepa, Make A Stand (Live) for best regional roots album.

A recording of Handel: Messiah performed by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and Toronto Mendelssohn Choir is nominated for best choral performance and producer of the year, classical.

Sound engineer Charles Moniz grabbed three nominations for his work on the Bruno Mars album 24K Magic. The Burlington, Ont. native already has two Grammy awards on his mantle, one for creating the catchy "doh" vocal line on the inescapable hit Uptown Funk and another for his contribution to Adele's album 25.

The Grammys will mark its 60th anniversary by taking place in New York City on Jan. 28, 2018, rather than at the usual venue in Los Angeles.