Christopher Plummer's supporting role in All The Money In The World, the animated film The Breadwinner, and a producer behind the Toronto- and Hamilton-shot The Shape of Water are among this year's Canadian Oscar nominees.

J. Miles Dale shares in the best picture nomination for Guillermo del Toro's merman romance The Shape of Water, which has a leading 13 nominations. The film came just shy of tying the record of 14 Oscar nominations shared by All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land.

Dale called the film's nominations a big win for Canada.

"Other than Guillermo and the cinematographer and some of the actors, every single person on this film was Canadian and really kind of from Toronto — so it absolutely is I think unprecedented, frankly, in terms of the type of recognition," Dale said Tuesday.

Other Canadians nominated for the film include production designers Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin and Shane Vieau; sound editors Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira; sound mixers Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier; costume designer Luis M. Sequeira; and film editor Sidney Wolinsky.

Christopher Plummer is a best supporting actor nominee for All the Money in the World, after being parachuted in to replace disgraced actor Kevin Spacey at the last minute. (Sony Pictures)

Meanwhile, Christopher Plummer got an Oscar nod for his supporting role in All The Money In The World. It's the third Oscar nomination for the Toronto native, who won the golden statuette in 2012 for Beginners.

The Afghan-set animated tale The Breadwinner is based on the bestselling book by Canadian Deborah Ellis. (Elevation Pictures)

The Breadwinner, based on the novel by Canadian author Deborah Ellis, is nominated for best animated film.

The Canadian co-production has a superstar executive producer in Angelina Jolie and features Toronto actress Saara Chaudry as the voice of the lead character. The movie, written by Canadian filmmaker Anita Doron, also got a Golden Globe nomination for best animated film.

"At a time when women's voices are coming to the forefront, [The Breadwinner's] story of a young girl using her voice for what she believes in is more relevant than ever. Recognizing stories like Parvana's helps point to the importance of women and girls being heard around the world," director Nora Twomey said via email.

While Denis Villeneuve missed out on a best director nomination for Blade Runner 2049, the film did pick up a number of nods in other categories. Canadian Dennis Gassner is nominated for best production design.