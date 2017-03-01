CBC/Radio-Canada is joining almost two dozen Canadian private radio broadcasters and campus and community stations as part of a new free streaming radio app.

More than 400 radio stations, including select CBC Radio One and CBC Radio Two stations, are now available to stream on the Radioplayer Canada app, which launched Wednesday.

The app lets you search and stream different local stations from across the country. That list includes music, talk and news radio stations broadcasting in both English and French. The app is available for iOS, Android and via desktop player.

Listeners will be able to stream the local CBC Radio One stations based in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax, as well as the local CBC Radio Two streams from Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto and Halifax.

"Joining the Radioplayer family is a part of our commitment to ensure that CBC content is available to all audiences and on as many platforms as possible," said Susan Marjetti, executive director, CBC Radio & Audio English Services, in a statement.

"We look forward to making CBC's public service programming available in this new way, today, with the announcement of our partnership with Radioplayer Canada."

Launch marks first foray out of Europe

The app comes to Canada by way of Europe, where it is in six different countries. Radioplayer first launched in the United Kingdom in 2011, with the backing of the BBC and several of the country's private broadcasters.

The Canadian launch marks its first foray out of Europe.

In addition to CBC/Radio Canada, radio stations from large broadcasters like Rogers Media, Corus Entertainment and Newcap Radio are included in the app.

However, there's one big private broadcaster noticeably absent from the roster: Bell Media.

They launched their own competing digital radio app, iHeartRadio, last year. Their app is the Canadian version of the U.S. brand.