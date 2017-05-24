The anticipated miniseries Alias Grace, a female detective series from the producers of Murdoch Mysteries, fast-paced soccer drama 21 Thunder and a new Allan Hawco drama based on Lisa Moore's bestseller Caught are part of a packed lineup of new programming coming to CBC.

The public broadcaster unveiled its 2017-2018 television, radio and digital programming slate in Toronto on Wednesday.

New series include:

Legal drama Burden of Proof, starring Kristin Kreuk.

Fugitive road-trip tale Caught, starring Allan Hawco, Eric Johnson and Paul Gross.

True crime series The Detectives.

Comedy Little Dog.

Factual series The Stats of Life.

Kids shows Addison, Beat Bugs and Becca's Bunch.

Previously announced shows set for 2017-2018 include:

Montreal-set soccer drama 21 Thunder.

Alias Grace, starring Sarah Gadon.

Family comedy Crawford, created by Mike Clattenburg.

Frankie Drake Mysteries.

Culinary competition The Great Canadian Baking Show.

True crime documentary series Taken.

CBC is also adding a pair of international productions to the lineup this fall: Jane Campion's acclaimed crime series Top of the Lake: China Girl, starring Elisabeth Moss (with the first season to stream online ahead of the second season television premiere) and British dramedy The Durrells, based on Gerald Durrell's autobiographical books about his family's move to the Greek Island of Corfu.

CBC will stream the acclaimed first season of the crime series Top of the Lake, starring Elisabeth Moss, before airing the second season this fall. (Parisa Taghizadeh/Sundance Channel/Associated Press)

Altogether, CBC will introduce 17 new TV series and welcome back 25 titles, and expand its digital offerings with 15 new and returning series as well as new short docs.

CBC Radio extends its podcast slate with new offerings such as Alone: A Love Story, On Drugs and The Fridge Light, weekly talk show Seat at the Table and fresh episodes of the cold-case series Someone Knows Something. Also joining CBC Radio are the contemporary Indigenous music show Reclaimed, comedy-documentary series Road Trip Radio and a fresh instalment of Indigenous youth-focused program New Fire.

Comedies, news programs return

Fan-favourite comedies are among the shows back on CBC-TV in the upcoming year, including Baroness Von Sketch Show, Kim's Convenience, Schitt's Creek, This Hour Has 22 Minutes, Rick Mercer Report, Mr. D, Still Standing and Working Moms. The Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Halifax Comedy Fest and Just For Laughs: Galas are also returning.

Family comedy Kim's Convenience, starring (from left) Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, returns for a sophomore season on CBC-TV this fall. (CBC)

Arlene Dickenson jumps back into Dragons' Den for its upcoming 12th season, while Coronation Street, Heartland, The Goods, Hello Goodbye, When Calls the Heart, Exhibitionists and Interrupt This Program will also continue.

News and documentary shows remain stalwarts of the TV lineup, including The National, Marketplace, The Fifth Estate, The Nature of Things and Firsthand.

Special event coverage will range from the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang to a bevy of award shows, including the Junos, the Canadian Screen Awards and the Giller Prize.