CBC News has been recognized for its investigative work and strong storytelling with four awards from the Canadian Association of Journalists annual banquet on Saturday.

Recipients at the Ottawa event included senior correspondent Adrienne Arsenault and producers Nazim Baksh and Michelle Gagnon for The Extremes, which looks at why Belgium became a staging ground for extremists bent on spreading terror in Europe.

Seismologist and meterologist Johanna Wagstaffe accepted another award on behalf of CBC's B.C. team for its work on Fault Lines, which won for open broadcast feature.

The podcast examines two hyphothetical scenarios involving earthquakes along Canada's West Coast and how individuals and families can prepare.

#CAJawards winner - Open Broadcast Feature - Team from @CBCNewsBC - Fault Lines​https://t.co/BchTmDVfix #CAJ17 pic.twitter.com/fmAOy6Gx8q — @caj

Nahlah Ayed's The Rescuers, a project that involved a first-hand account from on board a rescue boat with hundreds of asylum seekers off the coast of Libya, won in the photojournalism category.

CBC's investigative unit was also recognized for its work on Students Unhushed, which revealed that Brock University in southern Ontario had warned a former student to keep quiet about an internal investigation that determined her professor had given her alcohol and tried to force himself on her sexually.

Senior investigative correspondent Diana Swain, Lori Ward and Timothy Sawa took home the scoop award for that story.

A number of other journalists were nominated for their work as well. Click here for a list of 2017 CAJ nominees.