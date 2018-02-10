Emmy-winning actor Reg E. Cathey, best known for House of Cards and The Wire, has died.

Cathey died at age 59, according to a statement from Netflix published in numerous reports. No other details were given.

The Wire creator David Simon, announcing his death in a tweet on Friday, called him a "fine, masterful actor" and "delightful" person. Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock also tweeted tributes.

A Beautiful Talent left us for a more peaceful plane. Reg E. Cathey, true thespian, sage,… https://t.co/SGm9J2l9NK — @SamuelLJackson

Reg E. Cathey has passed . RIP Dirty Dee. Great actor great Man. pic.twitter.com/EgvBPstSaI — @chrisrock

The Huntsville, Ala., native was known for his deep voice and down-to-earth characters. Cathey's portrayal of barbecue joint owner Freddy Hayes in House of Cards brought him three Emmy nominations and one win, in 2015.

His other credits included Inside Amy Schumer and Star Trek: The Next Generation.