Country singer Carrie Underwood is bringing in 2018 by sharing more details about more injuries that she suffered after a fall that broke her wrist.

Underwood revealed she sustained a facial injury that required dozens of stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same," in a blog post to fans published on New Year's Day.

"In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I'll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in."

Underwood is married to Ontario-born hockey star Mike Fisher, who retired from the NHL's Nashville Predators in August.

The singer says that she is grateful the injuries weren't much worse and for the people who have helped her since the November accident. She also cautioned fans that she might not look the same when she's ready to be seen on camera again.

"I'm hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don't know how it's all going to end up."

Underwood also says she'll be in the studio next week.