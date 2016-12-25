Carrie Fisher's mother, veteran actress Debbie Reynolds, says her daughter is in "stable condition" following a medical emergency aboard a flight Friday.

Reynolds, 84, wrote in a brief statement that her family would share additional information if Fisher's condition changes.

Fisher was rushed to hospital Dec. 23 in critical condition after experiencing a cardiac episode on a plane bound for Los Angeles. Passengers seated next to her on the flight posted messages online about the incident, one saying Fisher had "stopped breathing."

The Postcards from the Edge author is best known for her role as Princess Leia in the first of several Star Wars movies. She was on a book tour promoting her latest memoir, The Princess Diarist.

Many Hollywood actors and fans have offered their well-wishes, including Fisher's Star Wars co-stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill.

Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK 😞 — @AnnaAkana

"To all her friends and fans, I thank you all for your prayers and good wishes," Reynolds posted on her Facebook page along with a photo of her daughter.