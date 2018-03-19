Jim Carrey is being criticized on social media for a portrait he painted that is believed to be White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The actor and comedian on Saturday tweeted the painting with the caption: "This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!"

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — @JimCarrey

Some Twitter users accused Carrey of shaming because of the unflattering portrait. Others were critical of his use of Christian.

A spokeswoman for Carrey confirms it is his painting. But she would not confirm it is Sanders.

The White House has not returned a message seeking comment.

Jim Carrey: I Needed Color is a new documentary that looks into the actor's foray into art and painting. (Screenshot/Vimeo)

Known for films such as Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Dumb and Dumber, The Truman Show and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, the Canadian-American performer has increasingly shared his artwork — much of it inspired by news, politics and his life — via social media. A 2014 short documentary called Jim Carrey: I Needed Color explored his venture into visual art.