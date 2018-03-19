Jim Carrey is being criticized on social media for a portrait he painted that is believed to be White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The actor and comedian on Saturday tweeted the painting with the caption: "This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!"

Some Twitter users accused Carrey of shaming because of the unflattering portrait. Others were critical of his use of Christian.

A spokeswoman for Carrey confirms it is his painting. But she would not confirm it is Sanders. 

The White House has not returned a message seeking comment.

Jim Carrey: I Needed Color is a new documentary that looks into the actor's foray into art and painting. (Screenshot/Vimeo)

Known for films such as Ace Ventura: Pet DetectiveDumb and Dumber, The Truman Show and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, the Canadian-American performer has increasingly shared his artwork — much of it inspired by news, politics and his life — via social media. A 2014 short documentary called Jim Carrey: I Needed Color explored his venture into visual art.

