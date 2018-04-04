Want to take a selfie on the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival? Well, you can't.

That's the message from top festival official Thierry Fremaux, who says red carpet-selfies will be banned at this year's star-studded event.

Violators, he said in an interview on Europe-1 radio on Wednesday, won't be let in to see films.

Heiress Paris Hilton poses for a selfie with an unidentified friend as she arrives for a Cannes 2015 screening of Inside Out. (Laurent Rebours/Associated Press)

When festival-goers take selfies as they climb the carpeted stairs to the French Riviera venue, he said everything becomes "disorganized" and the program "runs late."

But as guardian of one of the world's most glamorous cultural events, Fremaux also has aesthetic concerns: "It's not beautiful. It's grotesque. It's ridiculous .... We want to restore a bit of decency."

Singer Pixie Lott takes a selfie as she arrives for the screening of the film Nie Yinniang (The Assassin) at 2015 Cannes Film Festival. (Benoit Tessier/Associated Press)

Fremaux also said recently that Netflix movies will be banned from competition at this year's festival, which runs May 8-19.