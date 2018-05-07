Cannes film festival in court over Terry Gilliam dispute
Producer is suing Cannes organizers to stop them from showing The Man Who Killed Don Quixote
This year's Cannes Film Festival is kicking off with a legal dispute, as a Paris court weighs whether the festival can show Monty Python star Terry Gilliam's long-awaited film The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.
Monday's hearing comes on the eve of the festival's opening on the French Riviera. Gilliam's film is scheduled to close the festival May 19.
But Portuguese producer Paulo Branco, who initially worked with Gilliam on the film, claims he has the rights to the movie, and sued Cannes organizers to stop them from showing it.
Gilliam, 77, contests Branco's claims.
It's the latest in nearly two decades of headaches for Gilliam's film, plagued by production problems, funding issues and legal woes.
The film stars Adam Driver and Stellan Skarsgard and is loosely based on the classic Spanish novel by Cervantes.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.