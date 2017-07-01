Some of Canada's most famous figures in pop culture wished their home country happy 150th, including Vancouver-born Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, singing sensation Shania Twain and Toronto superstar Drake.

"Truth North strong and free," the More Life rapper posted on Instagram with a nighttime shot of a Canada 150 sign lit up outside the CN Tower in Toronto.

Twain, who appeared on stage during the Canada Day festivities in Ottawa to help introduce the country's newest astronauts, called the day a "special one."

Special one today #Canada150 😘 — @ShaniaTwain

In his typical deadpan style, Reynolds joked that "150 is nothing," adding, "Happy Birthday I guess." It got a reply from fellow Canuck Michael J. Fox, who asked: "Can you say sesquicentennial?"

150 is nothing. It's like, Robert Pattinson's age in the Twilight Movies. Happy Birthday I guess. #Canada150 🇨🇦 — @VancityReynolds

Can you say sesquicentennial? I knew you could. Happy birthday Canada #Canada150 🇨🇦 https://t.co/GORBeRs6JF — @realmikefox

Brampton-born singer Alessia Cara, Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall, Vancouver-born actor Seth Rogen and The Avengers's Cobie Smulders also shared messages. Smulders, also from Vancouver, described the country as "an amazing place to grow up" and "continually a place I'm proud to call my homeland."

Happy Birthday Canada! Thanks for being an amazing place to grow up and continually a place I'm proud to call my homeland. #Canada150 — @CobieSmulders

happy 150th, canadaaa 🇨🇦 — @alessiacara

Happy 150th B'day Canada "The True North Strong And Free" pic.twitter.com/IPXiRcResM — @KimCattrall

Happy Canada Day to everyone and happy 150th birthday to my homeland! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 — @Sethrogen

Some Americans seem to be feeling the love as well. Pop singer Carrie Underwood, Beauty and the Beast star Luke Evans and even the heavy metal band Megadeth were just some of the entertainers who sent birthday messages.

Happy Canada Day to our friends in the great white north! #Canada150 — @Megadeth

🎤"Gonna rock your body till Canada Day!" #HappyCanadaDay pic.twitter.com/64I1xAkDaU — @carrieunderwood

Me with @SarahGadon – one of my favourite Canadians! Happy Canada day! #canada150 pic.twitter.com/FcFE5qxCsr — @TheRealLukevans

Immediately before posting a series of derogatory messages aimed at CNN, NBC and the hosts of MSNBC's Morning Joe, with whom he's had an ongoing public feud, U.S. President Donald Trump also sent out a congratulatory post.

"Happy Canada Day to all of the great people of Canada," it said, and referred to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as "my new found friend."