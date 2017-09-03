A man who ran into flames at the Burning Man festival's signature burning ceremony has died, according to a Nevada sheriff.

Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen says the man ran through a human-chain of security officers late Saturday during the Man Burn event at the counter-culture festival.

The sheriff says the man was rescued by firefighters and later died at the UC Davis hospital burn centre in California after being airlifted.

About 70,000 people are enjoying the art and music celebration in the Black Rock Desert, about 16 kilometres north of Reno.

The nine-day event culminates with the burning of a towering 12-metre effigy made of wood.

Attendees have tried to run into the flames as a symbol of rebirth. Festival organizers didn't immediately respond when asked for comment.

Burning Man ends Monday.