A new biography will delve into the life of award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter, artist, educator and Indigenous activist Buffy Sainte-Marie.

Noted Canadian music writer Andrea Warner is penning a biography about the Canadian music icon, with the book set for release in fall 2018.

The Saskatchewan-born Cree singer-songwriter "has made her voice heard through her music, art, and activism, establishing herself among the ranks of folk greats such as Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan," Greystone Books said in a statement Thursday.

"But Sainte-Marie is so much more than a musician; she is also an entrepreneur, a pioneer in digital art, and an important cultural activist who has worked tirelessly advocating for and protecting Indigenous rights and freedoms."

According to the Vancouver-based publisher, the biography will offer "a powerful, intimate look at the life of a beloved artist and everything that she has accomplished in her 76 years (and counting)."

Sainte-Marie has released more than 20 albums over her musical career. Her wide-ranging accolades include multiple Juno trophies, a star on Canada's Walk of Fame, honorary degrees from a host of Canadian universities, the Polaris Music Prize for her 2015 album Power in the Blood, a Golden Globe Award as well as an Oscar — the latter two for co-writing Up Where We Belong for the film An Officer and a Gentleman.

Now based in Hawaii, Sainte-Marie will be honoured with the Allan Waters Humanitarian Award as part of the Juno Award festivities in Ottawa this weekend.