American movie director Bryan Singer has been accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy at a party more than a decade ago.



The lawsuit filed in Seattle, Wash., claims Singer demanded sex from Cesar Sanchez-Guzman during a 2003 yacht party. After Sanchez-Guzman refused, the lawsuit says, Singer pushed him on the bed and sexually assaulted him.

A representative for Singer told the New York Times that the director denies the allegations.

He "categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end." The representative added: "Once Bryan prevails, he will pursue his own claims for malicious prosecution."

Messages left by The Associated Press seeking comment from Singer's representatives early Friday were not immediately returned.

Singer directed Superman Returns and several X-Men movies.

He is the latest in a wave of sexual harassment and abuse allegations against powerful men in the entertainment industry, media and politics that began in October with accusations against Harvey Weinstein.

Singer no longer directing Queen biopic

Earlier in the week, Singer left the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody in the middle of production.

The Hollywood Reporter said Monday that Singer failed to show up to the London set on a number of occasions. Actor Rami Malek who stars as Freddie Mercury in the film, complained to the studio about Singer's unprofessionalism on behalf of the cast.

A representative for Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. confirmed that Singer is no longer the biopic's director.

Studio representatives declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding Singer's departure or future plans for the film, which is slated for a December 2018 release.