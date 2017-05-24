Toronto indie rock band Broken Social Scene kicked off their European tour Tuesday night in Manchester, a day after a suicide bombing killed 22 people out front of an Ariana Grande concert.

The band headlined Albert Hall, which is a little more than two kilometres south of where the terrorist attack took place at the Manchester Arena.

"Thank you for showing up. Thank you for coming out tonight," frontman Kevin Drew told the crowd. "What's most important is tonight we're here together, all of us."

Drew then brought out ex-Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, who he introduced as Manchester's "legend." Marr, who is from the city, joined the band for a moving rendition of their tune, Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl. In 2010, he joined the band on stage at a festival in Leeds.

Before the show began, the venue posted an update on its website saying it would continue its programming for the week, and management was in regular communication with police to enhance security.

Broken Social Scene shared a message on social media ahead of the show saying: "Tonight, we play for the hearts of Manchester."

Some musicians cancelled their concerts in wake of Monday's bombing, including Blondie and Take That, while venues around the world have stepped up their security. Halifax's Mo Kenney also played in Manchester Tuesday evening.