British music magazine NME, which helped mould musical tastes for several generations, will stop publishing its weekly print edition.

Publisher Time Inc. UK said Wednesday that it will be "focusing investment on further expanding NME's digital audience."

The final weekly edition will appear Friday.

Sad to hear that @NME will no longer be kissing printed copies. It impacted my music taste so much while I was growing up. I still listen to a bunch of 2000's indie bands that never made it past one album...#NME #RIPNME #indie #indiemusic pic.twitter.com/HGJNXsPET3 — @freejdee

Founded in 1952 as New Musical Express, the magazine became essential reading for fans and a coveted platform for musicians through the eras of Beatlemania, prog-rock, punk, indie and more.

News of its print demise triggered a wave of nostalgia from fans and bands with many tweeting images of their favourite covers and the hashtag #RIPNME.

Very sad to hear that the NME is ceasing print publication. It once served as a lifeline to people in small, dead-end towns dreaming of a different life. I hope the internet continues to provide this & many more sub- cultural spaces that everyone can find “their place” in. — @The_Anchoress

Bought my first copy in 1977! NME, the long gone Sounds, and John Peel were what got me through school. They were the education I was looking for.

Honoured to have made the front cover a few times! And met many people I know to this day through the NME. #RIPNME — @iamclintmansell

Singer-songwriter Billy Bragg tweeted: "When I first started out, my ambitions were to make an album, tour America and be on the cover of the New Musical Express."