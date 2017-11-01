Six women, including actresses Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn, have accused film director Brett Ratner of sexual harassment or misconduct in a Los Angeles Times report.

Representatives for Ratner didn't immediately respond to queries Wednesday, but through his attorney Martin Singer, Ratner strongly denied the allegations to the Times.

Ratner directed the Rush Hour film series, Red Dragon, X-Men: The Last Stand and Tower Heist. More recently, his production company RatPac Entertainment has co-financed major Warner. Bros. films, including Wonder Woman.

Natasha Henstridge told the Times that Ratner allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him during an incident in the early 1990s. (Getty Images for Tyler Ellis)

In the Times article, Henstridge accuses the high-profile Hollywood director and producer of forcing her to perform oral sex on him during an alleged incident in his New York apartment in the early 1990s, when she was a 19-year-old model and had attended a gathering there with friends.

Munn said that while visiting the set of Ratner's After the Sunset in 2004, he masturbated in front of her in his trailer. Munn had previously described the incident, without naming Ratner, in a 2010 collection of essays.

Olivia Munn previously wrote of a 2004 incident in which she alleges Ratner masturbated in front of her in his trailer on the set of the film After the Sunset. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The L.A. Times report also describes other encounters where Ratner aggressively pursued actresses, sometimes following them into a bathroom.

An extra on Rush Hour 2 named Eri Sasaki said Ratner suggested he would give her a line in the film if she slept with him.

Police weren't contacted about any of the incidents, nor did they result in financial settlements.

Ratner is the latest Hollywood figure to be accused of sexual harassment in a scandal that began after The New York Times published an exposé last month about decades of harassment allegations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Ratner's RatPac Entertainment banner has a $450 million US film co-financing pact with movie studio Warner Bros. and rents office space on its lot.

"We are aware of the allegations in the LA Times and are reviewing the situation," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The reverberations also reached back 32 years as Oscar-winner Dustin Hoffman came forward to apologize for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old intern in 1985.

Writer Anna Graham Hunter alleges in a Wednesday column in The Hollywood Reporter that the 80-year-old actor groped her on the set of TV movie Death of a Salesman and "talked about sex to me and in front of me."

Hoffman issued a statement Wednesday, apologizing for "anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am."