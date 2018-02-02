Rose McGowan has cancelled the rest of her book tour for her new memoir Brave.

A publicist for HarperCollins Canada Ltd., announced the news on Friday.

McGowan was scheduled to visit Toronto on Monday to promote the book as well as her new E! Network documentary series Citizen Rose.

HarperCollins said that's now been "cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances" and that McGowan "has cancelled the duration of her book tour."

The memoir from the artist, activist and former actress details her sexual assault allegation against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

McGowan raises her fist after addressing the audience during the opening session of the three-day Women's Convention at Cobo Center in Detroit, Mich., in October. (Rebecca Cook/Reuters)

Weinstein issued a statement Wednesday that quoted an alleged email from McGowan's former manager, saying that the actress had spoken of a consensual encounter with him.

Weinstein is accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct.

McGowan also issued a statement Wednesday saying that Weinstein's remarks were part of an ongoing effort to "smear" her.