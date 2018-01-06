With a tough 2017 firmly in the rear-view, there's a lot to look forward to in the worlds of arts, entertainment and culture in 2018. Here are a few quick picks for books, movies, music and more that we're anticipating in the coming year.

Jan. 30: Rose McGowan, an outspoken voice in movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's downfall, releases her memoir, Brave, and debuts Citizen Rose, a new five-part documentary TV series on the E! network. McGowan first alleged she was raped by a "studio head" in October 2016. Nearly a year later, she and other women publicly accused Weinstein and set off an unravelling that went on to fuel the #MeToo movement.

Feb. 16: Even for those feeling fatigue amid the current tsunami of comic book superheroes across film, television and streaming services in recent years, the Black Panther film looks like it will be a truly outstanding event. With the stunning visuals teased in the trailers, an impressive cast throughout (Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker) and a soundtrack produced by superstar rapper Kendrick Lamar, we are pumped.

Feb. 22: Disney's anticipated Broadway adaptation of pop culture phenomenon Frozen begins previews at the St. James Theatre in New York, with Canadian Caissie Levy taking on the hefty role of Elsa (and that earworm Let it Go). The show's official opening comes a month later, on March 22.

March 3: Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors at the Art Gallery of Ontario is already one of 2018's hottest tickets, after massive demand overloaded the Toronto museum's website when it offered early ticket reservations to members in December. Infinity Mirrors is the largest North American tour of the octogenarian Japanese artist's immersive, kaleidoscopic installations in about 20 years and has been selling out at museums in Seattle, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

The Art Gallery of Ontario's Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors is one of 2018's hottest tickets. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

March 9: Filmmaking powerhouse Ava DuVernay's eye-popping movie adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's fantasy classic A Wrinkle in Time hits theatres.

March 10: Aga Khan Museum opens the anticipated exhibition The World of the Fatimids. Featuring artifacts and objects from Cairo's Museum of Islamic Art never before shown abroad, the exhibition explores the ancient dynasty "that built the world's oldest university, compiled one of its greatest libraries, defined luxury fashion for a millennium, and fostered a flowering of the arts and sciences in the 10th and 11th centuries."

April: Canadian R&B star The Weeknd will join superstar Beyoncé and rapper Eminem down in Indio, Calif., as the headliners for this year's edition of Coachella.

April 13: After winning over audiences at film festivals across Canada last fall, the film adaptation of Richard Wagamese's bestseller Indian Horse hits theatres. The coming-of-age tale about a residential school survivor who finds escape through hockey is directed by Montrealer Stephen Campanelli, whose nearly two dozen collaborations with Clint Eastwood led to the Hollywood legend to sign on as an executive producer.

Adapted from Richard Wagamese's award-winning novel, Stephen Campanelli's moving drama Indian Horse sheds light on the dark history of Canada's residential schools. (TIFF)

May 1: A release that's guaranteed to provoke an angry tweet (or 10) from Donald Trump, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership is written by former FBI director James Comey, who looks back on his career. Teaser: yes, he's writing about the Clinton email investigation as well as his service under the Trump administration.

​May 8: CanCon alert! Acclaimed writer Michael Ondaatje is set to publish his latest novel, Warlight. The Giller Prize-winning author's first work of fiction in seven years, the London-set Warlight tells the story of two siblings separated from their parents at the end of the Second World War.

May 25: Are you ready for another Star Wars prequel? The Ron Howard-directed Solo: A Star Wars Story opens.

Oh and I almost forgot... pic.twitter.com/XEGHSGsRhu — @XDolan

Sometime in 2018: Montrealer Xavier Dolan, Cannes Film Fest darling, is expected to release his English-language feature film debut, The Life and Death of John F. Donovan, a period drama featuring a star-studded cast that includes Kit Harington, Jacob Tremblay, Jessica Chastain, Natalie Portman, Susan Sarandon and more.

Aug. 17: Now that author Kevin Kwan has completed his addictive, can't-put-it-down Crazy Rich Asians trilogy, here comes the movie adaptation. We're expecting over-the-top opulence, unbelievably gorgeous people and hijinks aplenty with the globe-trotting Crazy Rich Asians.

Sometime in 2018: Toronto rapper Drake never seems to stop making music. Just months after his mixtape More Life set records last year, he was already telling a hometown audience he was working on a fresh album for the new year.

Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen's final book will be released in the fall. (Eloy Alonso/Reuters)

Oct. 26: McClelland & Stewart will publish Leonard Cohen's last book, The Flame. Featuring writing, poems, lyrics and illustrations, the beloved bard is said to have worked on it in his final months, finishing it days before his death in November 2016.

Sometime in 2018: The bubbly and infectious Carly Rae Jepsen has been hard at work on the follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2015 album Emotion, posting online that she'd written "like 50 tunes," way back in May. "I'm really looking forward to getting it out there soon," she shared later in the year.