Eminem, The Killers, Muse, Future, Bassnectar and Sturgill Simpson lead the lineup for this year's Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Canadian duo Chromeo and Toronto-based R&B singer Daniel Caesar are also scheduled to perform.

The festival announced its lineup on Tuesday for the music festival to be held June 7-10 in Manchester, about 105 kilometres southeast of Nashville, Tennessee. Other artists include Bon Iver, Khalid, Kaskade, Paramore, Alt-J, Dua Lipa and Sheryl Crow.

Additional artists include Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Sylvan Esso, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Old Crow Medicine Show, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Mavis Staples.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at www.bonnaroo.com.