Disney's Black Panther reaches $1 billion globally

Disney's megahit Black Panther has passed the $1 billion US mark at the global box office.

Milestone comes on 26th day of release for Ryan Coogler-directed blockbuster starring Chadwick Boseman

The Associated Press ·
Marvel's latest cinematic superhero tale, Black Panther, has reached $1 billion US in ticket sales globally according to studio estimates. (Marvel Studios)

The studio said Saturday that the milestone is based on Disney's estimate of ticket sales. The announcement comes on the 26th day of release for the blockbuster.

The movie is directed by Ryan Coogler and stars Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan. Disney notes that Black Panther is the fifth film in its Marvel universe to reach the milestone.

The others are The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3 and Captain America: Civil War. The film has made $521 million domestically, becoming the No. 2 superhero release of all time, surpassing The Dark Knight.

