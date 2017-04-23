It's been less than a week since conservative television personality Bill O'Reilly was fired from Fox News and he's already heading back to the airwaves in a podcast from his website.

The 67-year-old former host of the longtime, highest-rated Fox news show The O'Reilly Factor is set to release a new podcast on his personal website Monday at 7 p.m. ET, according to billoreilly.com.

It will be the first time O'Reilly, who was fired by the media outlet following sexual harassment settlements reported by the New York Times in early April, will address his audience since the departure.

The New York Times reported on April 1 that Fox and O'Reilly, a 20-year veteran of the cable network, paid five women a total of $13 million US to settle harassment claims.

The story sparked protests and a boycott by dozens of advertisers who tried to distance themselves from the host and his program. That program had previously generated major ad revenue for the No. 1 cable network — more than $178 million in 2015.

Demonstrators call for the firing of Fox News Channel TV anchor Bill O'Reilly outside the News Corporation headquarters in New York on April 18. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

In a statement April 19 following the announcement of his removal, O'Reilly called the harassment claims "unfounded."

"It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims," he posted on his website. "But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today."

Will he look back or forge ahead?

O'Reilly's No Spin News podcast, which has been posted in the past on his website, gives his take on news of the day and also provides updates on his personal projects. It's only available to subscribers.

Since O'Reilly was on vacation immediately before he was axed, he didn't say a formal goodbye to his devoted following on his Fox show.

He might do that Monday and perhaps inform listeners on what is next in store, hoping to preserve his profile and loyal fan base. It's uncertain whether he will use the platform to address the sexual harassment claims or his dismissal.

O'Reilly's showmanship and politically incorrect standpoints have earned him a significant audience and much criticism about his sexist and racist remarks.

In March, he was called out for childishly insulting American congresswoman Maxine Waters's hair, calling it a "James Brown wig" on the show. He apologized the next day.

Bill O'Reilly was blasted by many last month for referring to U.S. congresswoman Maxine Waters as having a "James Brown wig." ((Ric Francis/Associated Press))

Last year, in an interview with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, O'Reilly said many African-Americans aren't qualified for jobs included in Trump's economic policy.

"Many of them are ill-educated and have tattoos on their foreheads, and I hate to be generalized about it, but it's true," he said on air last April.

The podcast not only allows these views to thrive, but also has convenient timing — it will go up an hour before Fox News airs The O'Reilly Factor's replacement show. Tucker Carlson Tonight will now move to 8 p.m. starting Monday and is promoting an interview that night with LGBT activist, reality star and Republican Caitlyn Jenner.

Tucker Carlson Tonight, with host Tucker Carlson, will begin airing an hour earlier to fill the time slot vacated by Bill O'Reilly, who lost his job after allegations that he sexually harassed women. (Richard Drew/The Associated Press)

A voice that won't quit

Don't expect O'Reilly's controversial viewpoints to be restricted to his website alone.

According to the Associated Press, multiple conservative news outlets are eager to speak with the 67-year-old about potential positions.

"He's an incredible, unparalleled, unchallenged talent and I would be very eager to discuss the possibility of him on Newsmax," said Chris Ruddy, CEO of the Florida-based media company which is in 10 million American homes. "I think he has been unfairly treated."

Another right-leaning outlet currently in 35 million U.S. homes, One America News Network, has been inundated with emails from O'Reilly fans who want their hero back on television, said Robert Herring, Sr., the network's founder and CEO.